Murillo Injury: Not ready despite late appearance

Murillo (hamstring) came off the bench for just two minutes during Thursday's Europa League clash against Aston Villa but was not yet fit enough to play, and is now unlikely for Sunday's clash against Newcastle, according to coach Vitor Pereira, per the Nottingham Post. "Murillo was a risk to play; he was not yet ready to play. Murillo out. I don't know if he can recover for the next match."

Murillo's brief appearance against Villa was clearly a calculated risk rather than a sign he had recovered sufficiently, and coach Pereira's candid assessment makes clear the center-back needs more time before being able to contribute properly. Nottingham Forest head into Sunday's Premier League fixture with a heavily depleted squad, with the coach uncertain whether any of the injured players can recover in time to feature against the Magpies.