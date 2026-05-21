Murillo Injury: Out for season finale

Murillo (hamstring) remains unavailable for Sunday's season finale against Bournemouth after still not returning to team training, according to coach Vitor Pereira, per Jake Netting of VAVEL. "Murillo still isn't training with the team. We are in a moment where we can't take risks. We want to win, but it is not a final or something."

Murillo's absence now extends across the final stretch of the campaign, with the Brazilian center-back unable to shake the hamstring issue that has kept him sidelined for multiple consecutive matches. The defender finishes the season with 47 tackles, 43 interceptions and 156 clearances across 39 appearances in all competitions, underlining his importance as one of Nottingham Forest's most reliable defensive presences throughout the campaign. Nikola Milenkovic, Jair Cunha and Morato are expected to continue forming the three-man central defensive unit in his absence as Forest close out their season against Bournemouth.