Murillo Injury: Out once again

Murillo (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against Manchester United, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "That's all. Murillo out, Aina out."

Murillo is set to miss a fourth straight EPL game due to a nagging hamstring problem, and he'll target a return for the final game of the campaign at home against Bournemouth on Sunday, April 24. With Murillo out, expect Forest to continue playing Nikola Milenkovic, Jair Cunha and Morato in a three-man central defense.