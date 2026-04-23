Murillo Injury: Out with muscle injury

Murillo won't be an option for Friday's game against Sunderland due to a muscular problem, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "He is out," Pereira said. "We will see. It is a muscle injury. I'm not a doctor, I cannot predict, but he will be out tomorrow. I think it will be more than one game."

Murillo suffered the injury this past weekend against Burnley, and based on Pereira's words, it wouldn't be surprising if the Brazilian center-back also missed the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals against Aston Villa on Thursday, April 30. With Murillo sidelined, Jair Cunha and Morato could be in line for more minutes at center-back alongside Nikola Milenkovic.