Murillo Injury: Remains out

Murillo (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United.

Murillo has failed to pass the late fitness test that was set to determine his availability, confirming his absence for the clash against the Magpies despite his brief cameo in Thursday's UEL contest having raised tentative hopes of a swift return. His unavailability is a major concern for a Nottingham side already dealing with a lengthy injury list, with Nikola Milenkovic set to be partnered by Jair Cunha and Morato in a three-man central defense in his place. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes to have their regular defensive starter back before the final fixtures of the campaign.