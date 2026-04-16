Murillo Injury: Subs off injured Thursday

Murillo left the field with an apparent physical issue during Thursday's Europa League win over Porto, Sarah Clapson of The Nottingham Post reports.

Murillo had found consistency following his recovery from his previous injury in February, starting 11 of 12 games across EPL and UEL action since then. The defender will hope to avoid a significant issue this time, but he's at risk of missing upcoming league contests. Two among Nikola Milenkovic, Morato and Jair Cunha will likely form a center-back partnership if the injured player heads to the sidelines.