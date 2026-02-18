Murillo Injury: Training, could return Thursday

Murillo (calf) has trained with the team and has a chance to be an option Thursday in the Europa League play-off game against Fenerbahce, coach Vitor Pereira announced Wednesday, per Nicola Pearson of BBC Sport.

Murillo will aim to bounce back from a two-game injury absence, though it remains unclear if he's already fit for 90 minutes of play. He has been one of the team's top defensive assets when available, averaging 5.2 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per game in league action. His eventual inclusion in the lineup would possibly push Morato to a substitute role.