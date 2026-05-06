Murillo Injury: Unlikely against Aston Villa

Murillo (hamstring) is a late call for Thursday's Europa League semifinal second leg against Aston Villa but is unlikely to feature, according to coach Vitor Pereira, per Jake Netting from VAVEL. "I don't know. I'm trying to be honest, but I don't know. We have a lot of doubts. Today we'll have a meeting and decide, to look at the army and decide which soldiers will go into battle. I prefer to go with healthy soldiers."

Murillo has now missed multiple consecutive matches with the hamstring issue, and manager Vitor Pereira's cautious comments suggest the club is not counting on his availability for one of the most important fixtures of their season. The center-back has been a key defensive figure for Nottingham Forest, and his continued absence leaves Morato and Jair Cunha as the expected pairing at center-back for Thursday's clash. The club will make a final decision following their team meeting, though the indications point toward another absence for the Brazilian defender. His return remains a priority heading into the final stretch of a pivotal campaign.