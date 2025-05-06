Murillo Injury: Will undergo scans

Murillo was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury in Monday's clash against Crystal Palace. He will undergo scans to determine the extent of the issue, coach Nuno Espirito Santo told Forest TV after the game. "Only the scans can tell what he has. Hopefully it is nothing, but in this part of the season we have to admit that we are pushing the players not only physically but mentally. Hopefully it's nothing and we can count on him also."

