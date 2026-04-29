Murillo Injury: Won't face Villa

Murillo (hamstring) is out for Thursday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "He is trying to come back as soon as possible, but he is not ready for tomorrow. He will not be long, I believe. Hopefully a few more days, he will be back."

Murillo has been out with a hamstring injury and will continue on the sidelines for a midweek match, as the defender has been unable to heal. However, he is still working on being an option for league play, facing Chelsea on Monday. That said, he is likely set to be a late call for that contest, needing to see further training before a return.