Murillo News: Dead leg limits appearance

Murillo was injured and subbed out in the 72nd minute of Saturday's 7-0 victory against Brighton. He registered two tackles (one won), six clearances and two interceptions before exiting the match with a leg injury, Sarah Clapton of The Nottingham Post reports.

With how dominantly Nottingham Forest defeated Brighton & Hove Albion, it made sense a defensive player like Murillo would play all 90 minutes of the game. Instead, a dead leg caused his appearance to be limited to 72 minutes. But as Clapton's wording suggests, the injury is more of a precautionary measure, and the upcoming league-wide break should assure him enough time to be 100 percent by Nottingham's next game.