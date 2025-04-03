Murillo News: Defensively stellar

Murillo recorded one cross (one accurate) and two tackles in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United.

Murillo was crucial in helping Nottingham Forest secure a clean sheet against Manchester United on Tuesday. In 90 minutes played, the 22 year old won four of his seven duels, made 12 clearances, and three blocks. Murillo has been one of the best central defenders in the Premier League this season, and Forest will need him to have another good performance this Saturday on the road against Aston Villa.