Murillo News: Fit for bench
Murillo (hamstring) is on the bench for Thursday's match against Aston Villa.
Murillo is going to be an option for Nottingham Thursday, but in a limited role, as the defender resides on the bench to face Villa. The chances of the defender seeing the field are decent as the match goes on, especially if the club finds itself defending to hold a lead. He will likely return to a starting role in league play over the weekend.
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