Murillo News: Recovered, available for Tuesday

Murillo will be available to face Exeter City on Tuesday after recovering from a dead leg, manager Nuno Espirito Santo told media Monday. "He is much better. He had some time to have treatment and has joined in with the group normally," Nuno said.

Murillo suffered a dead leg and was subbed off in the 72nd minute of the 7-0 win over Brighton on Feb. 1, but he recovered and will be ready to go. If he doesn't play Tuesday versus Exeter, the Brazilian center-back should be available to face Fulham on Saturday.