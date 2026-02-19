Murillo headshot

Murillo News: Scores in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Murillo (calf) scored a goal in Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over Fenerbahce.

Murillo did an excellent job while completing 90 minutes in his comeback from a slight injury. He has been a consistent defensive contributor when in the starting lineup and has now scored twice across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, so he could be a valuable fantasy pick even in tough fixtures if he's chosen over Morato going forward.

Murillo
Nottingham Forest
