Murillo News: Scores in return
Murillo (calf) scored a goal in Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over Fenerbahce.
Murillo did an excellent job while completing 90 minutes in his comeback from a slight injury. He has been a consistent defensive contributor when in the starting lineup and has now scored twice across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, so he could be a valuable fantasy pick even in tough fixtures if he's chosen over Morato going forward.
