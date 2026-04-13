Murillo News: Scores own goal in draw

Murillo had an own goal and one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Murillo endured a rough outing in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, accidentally turning Morgan Rogers' low cross into his own net in the 23rd minute to gift Villa the opener. That said, he bounced back in the second half with a much stronger showing, winning multiple duels while adding two interceptions and six clearances as Forest dug in under late pressure. He also tried to get involved going forward but saw his lone effort sail well wide.