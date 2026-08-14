Mussa Kaba Injury: Full return targeted for fall

Kaba (undisclosed) is not expected to fully rejoin Dortmund's first team until around October, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.

Kaba will first be partially integrated into U23 training in the coming weeks before eventually working back with the first team, though the club is taking a deliberately slow approach with the 17-year-old. He's currently working individually following performance testing, and Dortmund is prioritizing long term physical stability after he struggled with load related setbacks last season, some tied to growth spurts, limiting him to just eight appearances across all competitions. Kaba is expected to continue his gradual reintegration as the club manages his return with caution.