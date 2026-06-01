Mustafa Eskihellac Injury: Minor injury being monitored

Eskihellac (undisclosed) has sustained a minor injury and is being closely monitored by the Turkish national team medical staff, according to coach Vincenzo Montella. "Mustafa also suffered a minor injury. We are monitoring his condition."

Eskihellac's situation will be assessed over the coming days before any further clarity emerges on his availability for Turkey's pre-tournament preparations and World Cup campaign. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, and the coaching staff will provide an update once they have a clearer picture of his condition.