Mustafa Eskihellac News: Left out of Turkey's squad

Eskihellac (undisclosed) has not been included in Turkey's final World Cup squad, the federation announced.

Eskihellac had been dealing with a minor injury that was being monitored by the national team medical staff, and his omission from the final 26-man roster suggests the coaching staff decided not to take any risks with his fitness given the uncertainty surrounding his condition. The Trabzonspor defender will now focus on his recovery and will hope to force his way back into coach Vincenzo Montella's plans for future international fixtures.