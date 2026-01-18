Mudryk is rumored to have cleared his suspension due to doping and could be set to return to team training with Chelsea before potentially moving to Strasbourg on loan, according to reports. The Ukrainian still has to build his fitness back, although he was spotted during his suspension working hard, with ambitions of becoming a sprinter for his country. That idea might now be behind him if the reports are true, and his situation will have to be monitored closely since he was one of the best young prospects in Europe before his suspension.