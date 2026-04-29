Mykhailo Mudryk News: Handed further four-year ban

Mudryk has been suspended for a further four years for his doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sports, according to Ben Jacobs of Talk Sport Live.

Mudryk will not be seeing the field for a long time as he continues to battle his doping allegations, with the attacker now banned for four years. He is appealing the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports, although this is likely to be another lengthy process, as it has been through the entire saga. If this ban sticks, a suspension until 2030 would take place, a long time off the field. If this does stick, his time with Chelsea can likely be scraped, either joining a new team once available again or potentially hanging up the boots after a long legal battle.