Mykhi Joyner News: Back with St. Louis City II

Joyner featured in Monday's 3-2 win against Colorado Rapids II after returning from international duty with the USMNT U19. The offensive midfielder will look to continue contributing brilliantly with the reserve team, and that will likely allow him to feature again in MLS for the senior squad. Joyner previously played in four MLS matches this season between mid-April and early May.