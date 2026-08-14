Myles Lewis-Skelly headshot

Myles Lewis-Skelly News: Role depends on squad needs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Lewis-Skelly's role heading into the season will depend on the squad situation, his training and available positions, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "It depends what happens with the squad, how he trains and the position. There are a lot of players that can play in various positions, and this is a huge quality we have in the squad"

Lewis-Skelly has made the most of his opportunities during preseason, scoring once and delivering an assist over four outings, including a start and goal against Como, with manager Mikel Arteta previously praising his consistency after being asked to play more as a number six. His versatility gives him a path to minutes, though it will be difficult to earn a settled midfield role given the presence of natural options like Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes, leaving open the possibility he serves as a useful full back option instead. Lewis-Skelly's path forward remains uncertain amid ongoing transfer speculation surrounding his future.

Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal
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