Myles Lewis-Skelly News: Yanked after early yellow card

Lewis-Skelly made it just 35 minutes in Tuesday's 7-1 win at PSV after getting an early yellow card.

Lewis-Skelly was extremely close to being sent off Tuesday and once Mikel Arteta saw that, he pulled the young full-back after 35 minutes. With Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White healthy, Arteta has a decent range of full-backs to turn to for the final few monaths. Lewis-Skelly has been the prefered left-back, but after a couple reds and close to another this week, that could change.