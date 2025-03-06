Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myron Boadu headshot

Myron Boadu Injury: Could return for Frankfurt game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Boadu (tight) could return for next Sunday's clash with Frankfurt, coach Dieter Hecking said in a press conference. "Except for Myron, Ivan, and Gerrit, everyone is available for the trip to Munich. As things stand, things are looking good for all three of them for the game against Frankfurt. They have already been able to increase their workload considerably today."

Boadu will miss a fourth consecutive match on Saturday as he is targeting a return for next Sunday's clash against Frankfurt. He started three of the last four matches prior to his injury and is expected to reclaim a starting role once fully fit.

Myron Boadu
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now