Myron Boadu Injury: Could return for Frankfurt game

Boadu (tight) could return for next Sunday's clash with Frankfurt, coach Dieter Hecking said in a press conference. "Except for Myron, Ivan, and Gerrit, everyone is available for the trip to Munich. As things stand, things are looking good for all three of them for the game against Frankfurt. They have already been able to increase their workload considerably today."

Boadu will miss a fourth consecutive match on Saturday as he is targeting a return for next Sunday's clash against Frankfurt. He started three of the last four matches prior to his injury and is expected to reclaim a starting role once fully fit.