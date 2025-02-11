Fantasy Soccer
Myron Boadu Injury: Out for the derby

Published on February 11, 2025

Boadu (thigh) picked up a thigh injury in the game against Kiel and will be out for Saturday's derby against Dortmund, the club announced.

Boadu has scored five goals in his last three Bundesliga starts, and his absence for the derby against Dortmund on Saturday will be felt. Moritz Broschinski is likely to see increased playing time until Boadu returns. Boadu's next chance to feature will come against Wolfsburg on Feb. 22.

