Myrto Uzuni Injury: Doubtful due to ankle injury

Uzuni has been listed as questionable on the team's availability report for Wednesday's visit to San Jose while he recovers from an ankle problem.

Uzuni is one of Austin's top offensive threats, currently tied with Jonathan Bell and Christian Ramirez as the only players on the squad with multiple goals in the 2026 MLS campaign. Therefore, the striker's absence would be a huge blow to a team that would have to resort to CJ Fodrey instead, or give Facundo Torres increased attacking responsibilities as a lone center-forward.