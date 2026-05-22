Myrto Uzuni Injury: Doubtful with lower body issue

Uzuni is questionable for Saturday's trip to St. Louis City as he deals with a lower body injury, the team reported Friday.

Uzuni could be a big loss for Austin's front line if this problem prevents him from playing in the final game before the World Cup break. The striker has produced five goals in MLS action this season, leading the squad in that category. A serious issue would interrupt his five-game starting run while leading to a chance for CJ Fodrey or the recently recovered Brandon Vazquez to join Christian Ramirez up front.