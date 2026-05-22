Myrto Uzuni headshot

Myrto Uzuni Injury: Doubtful with lower body issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Uzuni is questionable for Saturday's trip to St. Louis City as he deals with a lower body injury, the team reported Friday.

Uzuni could be a big loss for Austin's front line if this problem prevents him from playing in the final game before the World Cup break. The striker has produced five goals in MLS action this season, leading the squad in that category. A serious issue would interrupt his five-game starting run while leading to a chance for CJ Fodrey or the recently recovered Brandon Vazquez to join Christian Ramirez up front.

Myrto Uzuni
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myrto Uzuni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myrto Uzuni See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
December 7, 2020