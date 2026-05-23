Myrto Uzuni Injury: Out Saturday

Uzuni (lower body) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against St. Louis City.

Uzuni has been unable to overcome the lower body injury that had left him questionable heading into the final game before the World Cup break, representing a big loss for Austin's front line at an inopportune moment in the campaign. The striker has produced five goals in MLS action this season, leading the squad in that category, and his absence brings an end to a five-game starting run. His situation will be monitored closely during the World Cup break as Austin hope the issue does not prove to be a significant setback heading into the second half of the season.