Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myrto Uzuni headshot

Myrto Uzuni Injury: Will represent Albania

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Uzuni has been called up by Albania for the matches against England and Andorra on March 21 and March 24, respectively.

Uzuni has started the last two games for Austin with seven shots in that span and has grown his influence in the attack but will miss Sunday's match against San Diego due to the call-up. He should return in time to face St. Louis City on March 30. His absence will force a change in the lineup with Owen Wolff likely playing as a second forward.

Myrto Uzuni
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now