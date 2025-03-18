Myrto Uzuni Injury: Will represent Albania

Uzuni has been called up by Albania for the matches against England and Andorra on March 21 and March 24, respectively.

Uzuni has started the last two games for Austin with seven shots in that span and has grown his influence in the attack but will miss Sunday's match against San Diego due to the call-up. He should return in time to face St. Louis City on March 30. His absence will force a change in the lineup with Owen Wolff likely playing as a second forward.