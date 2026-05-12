Myrto Uzuni News: Converts penalty

Uzuni scored one goal to go with seven shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.

Uzuni converted a first half penalty Sunday in Austin's 2-2 stalemate versus Minnesota. The forward led the team with seven shot attempts (four on goal) en route to scoring in his third successive appearance (third start). Over his last five appearances (five starts), Uzuni has scored four times from 21 shots (10 on goal) and played the full 90 minutes three times.