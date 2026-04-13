Myrto Uzuni headshot

Myrto Uzuni News: Finds back of net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Uzuni scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Uzuni break his scoring slump, recording his first goal since the opener. He remains the top starter at striker for Austin, making seven appearances with 12 shots, seven tackles won and three clearances.

Myrto Uzuni
Austin FC
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