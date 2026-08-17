Myrto Uzuni headshot

Myrto Uzuni News: Fires two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Uzuni took two off target shots and created a chance during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Dallas.

Uzuni was held off the scoresheet finishing with the second most chances created and tying for the team-high in shots Sunday. The forward has combined for five shots, two chances created and a cross over his last three appearances but hasn't scored a goal since May.

Myrto Uzuni
Austin FC
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