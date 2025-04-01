Myrto Uzuni News: First MLS goal

Uzuni scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Uzuni tucked home a first-time finish from the center of the box Sunday to give Austin a 1-0 lead over St. Louis City SC that they would not relinquish. The goal was the forward's first of the season through four appearances (three starts). The Albanian international has spent the last three seasons scoring double-digit goals for Granada as they fluctuated between La Liga and La Liga 2.