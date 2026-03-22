Myrto Uzuni headshot

Myrto Uzuni News: Four shots in tie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Uzuni generated four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Uzuni thought he had finally broken the deadlock in the 63rd minute, only for VAR to wipe the goal away for offside during Austin's corner sequence. He kept the pressure on and nearly stole it in stoppage time with a rising strike from distance, but Hugo Lloris came up with a terrific leaping save. Those two moments captured Austin's night perfectly, close enough to sense the breakthrough but still unable to find it. Uzuni has now gone without a goal contribution since the season opener despite firing seven shots over the last four games for the Verdes.

Myrto Uzuni
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myrto Uzuni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myrto Uzuni See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
339 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
353 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
December 7, 2020