Myrto Uzuni News: Four shots in tie

Uzuni generated four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Uzuni thought he had finally broken the deadlock in the 63rd minute, only for VAR to wipe the goal away for offside during Austin's corner sequence. He kept the pressure on and nearly stole it in stoppage time with a rising strike from distance, but Hugo Lloris came up with a terrific leaping save. Those two moments captured Austin's night perfectly, close enough to sense the breakthrough but still unable to find it. Uzuni has now gone without a goal contribution since the season opener despite firing seven shots over the last four games for the Verdes.