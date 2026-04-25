Myrto Uzuni News: In starting XI Saturday
Uzuni (ankle) has made the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Houston Dynamo.
Uzuni has made a quick recovery from the issue that forced him to miss the last matchup versus San Jose, and he's back in his usual spot in the front line. Prior to the injury, he scored two goals over eight starts in the 2026 MLS season. His return will push CJ Fodrey back to a substitute role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myrto Uzuni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myrto Uzuni See More