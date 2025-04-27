Myrto Uzuni News: Poor performance in loss

Uzuni registered one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo.

Uzuni struggled up front as he missed the visitors' biggest chances in the defeat. He has been unable to score or assist in each of his last four games played, and his lone attempt against Houston represented his lowest figure in that span. He moved from the left wing to a central position with Brandon Vazquez (illness) sidelined. However, it's possible that those two forwards will either play together or be in contention for a single spot when both are available again.