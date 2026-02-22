Myrto Uzuni News: Scores in season opener

Uzuni scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.

Uzuni found the back of the net in the 76th minute Saturday with a close-range strike assisted by Jon Gallagher. It was the only shot he took in the match. While it was a solid way to start the season thanks to his goal, Uzuni did not do anything else on the attack which is a bit concerning for his fantasy value.