Myrto Uzuni News: Scores in win

Uzuni scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Uzuni added a late insurance goal for Austin on Sunday and he was efficient with his shots, putting three of his four attempts on target. He'll need to be this clinical to get past Minnesota United, a side which has limited opponents to 16 goals in 11 MLS games.