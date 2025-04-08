Fantasy Soccer
Myrto Uzuni News: Takes four shots but can't score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Uzuni recorded four shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Portland Timbers.

Uzuni was a constant threat upfront for Austin, but he couldn't capitalize on the chances he created. The striker has netted just one goal in five appearances for Austin, but he's tallied 12 shots (four on target) already, so he should find the back with more success in the coming games if he stays as active as he's been of late.

