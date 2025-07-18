Menu
Myrto Uzuni News: Two goal contributions for the win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Uzuni scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Uzuni had a role in both his squad's goals in the match, including opening the scoring with a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Diego Rubio in the 40th minute. Uzuni then assisted on Owen Wolff's goal in the 63rd minute to make it a 2-0 game. Uzuni is up to five shots and three shots on target over the last two outings.

