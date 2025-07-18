Myrto Uzuni News: Two goal contributions for the win

Uzuni scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Uzuni had a role in both his squad's goals in the match, including opening the scoring with a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Diego Rubio in the 40th minute. Uzuni then assisted on Owen Wolff's goal in the 63rd minute to make it a 2-0 game. Uzuni is up to five shots and three shots on target over the last two outings.