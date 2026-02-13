Nabil Bentaleb Injury: Back available Saturday

Bentaleb (collarbone) is an option for Saturday's clash against Brest, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.

Bentaleb is back in the mix for Saturday's clash against the Ti-Zefs after shaking off his collarbone injury and getting through a full week of training. The midfielder is expected to be eased back into action to avoid any setbacks before battling Ayyoub Bouaddi for a spot in the starting midfield.