Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nabil Bentaleb headshot

Nabil Bentaleb Injury: Could be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Bentaleb (illness) has trained normally, is fit, and could be available to feature against Rennes on Sunday, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.

Bentaleb was officially cleared to return to competition by the league two days ago and is fit, according to his coach. He will be a late call for Sunday's game and could provide valuable depth to Lille's midfield for the remainder of the season.

Nabil Bentaleb
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now