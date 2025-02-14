Nabil Bentaleb Injury: Could be available Sunday
Bentaleb (illness) has trained normally, is fit, and could be available to feature against Rennes on Sunday, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.
Bentaleb was officially cleared to return to competition by the league two days ago and is fit, according to his coach. He will be a late call for Sunday's game and could provide valuable depth to Lille's midfield for the remainder of the season.
