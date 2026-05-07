Nabil Bentaleb Injury: Should be back Sunday

Bentaleb (illness) resumed team training this week and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Monaco, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Bentaleb had been sidelined after undergoing a minor surgical procedure for an infection, missing three consecutive fixtures in the process. His return to collective sessions is a welcome development for Lille heading into the weekend, with Ayyoub Bouaddi having stepped into the starting role during his absence. Bentaleb figures to ease back in from the bench rather than jumping straight into the XI, but his availability gives coach Bruno Genesio a useful midfield option to call upon against Monaco.