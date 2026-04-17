Nabil Bentaleb Injury: Undergoes surgery for infection

Bentaleb is out for Saturday's match against Nice due to an operation he underwent for an infection, according to his club.

Bentaleb is going to miss Saturday and potentially some more time, as he needed a minor surgical procedure due to an infection. This is a rough loss for the club, as he has started in their past seven games, leaving them a bit vulnerable in the midfield. Due to his absence, Ayyoub Bouaddi is likely to work back into the starting XI, already starting in 23 games this season.