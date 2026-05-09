Nabil Bentaleb News: Back available for Monaco clash

Bentaleb (illness) has been cleared and is available for Sunday's clash against Monaco, according to coach Bruno Genesio.

Bentaleb had been working his way back through team training after missing three consecutive fixtures following a minor surgical procedure for an infection, and his full clearance is a welcome boost for Lille heading into the weekend. The experienced midfielder figures to ease back in from the bench rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup given the time he has been out, but his availability gives coach Bruno Genesio a useful depth option in the middle of the park against Monaco.