Bentaleb controlled much of the first half from a deep midfield position, setting Lille's rhythm with calm circulation and long switches. His quality showed on the opener as he spotted Ethan Mbappe's run and dropped a 50 yard amazing ball over the top, inviting the decisive touch and finish from the younger brother of Kylian. After the break he continued to screen in front of the back four and broke up Marseille's attempts to play through central areas, contributing one tackle, one interception and three clearances.