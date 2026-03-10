Nabil Bentaleb News: Delivers one assist

Bentaleb assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lorient. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Bentaleb delivered an assist with a pass behind the defense for Matias Fernandez-Pardo against Lorient on Sunday, ending his run of seven appearances without a goal contribution while adding one key pass, three tackles and one interception. The midfielder, who has mostly held a substitute role this season, made his first start since late January and showed he can still deliver when called upon. He has recorded two goals and two assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season.