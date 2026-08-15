Nabil Bentaleb News: Starts final friendly

Bentaleb (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's final friendly against Everton, according to the club.

Bentaleb had been forced off after just 11 minutes in the earlier friendly against Hamburger SV, a concerning early scare that came not long after he signed a contract extension through 2028. His return to the starting XI confirms that setback was not serious, and he now looks set to build toward the new season after contributing two goals and two assists across 26 league appearances last season.