Naby Keita headshot

Naby Keita News: Loaned to Ferencvaros

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Keita has been sent on loan to Ferencvaros from Werder Bremen, according to his parent club.

Keita has found a new club for the next year after being banished from the Bremen first team and not seeing a single minute in the first half of the season, joining Hungarian side Ferencvaros. He will remain with the side until next Winter, with the loan running out Dec. 31. 2025. This is likely the end of his time with Bremen, with the two parties not seeing eye to eye.

Naby Keita
Ferencvárosi TC
